Candidates for Bexar County Sheriff address public’s questions prior to early voting

This comes after a Bexar County deputy was arrested earlier on Thursday

Steven Cavazos , Reporter

Candidates for the Bexar County Sheriff faced the public for the first time at a forum on Thursday night.

Two Republicans and five Democrats participated in the forum, held by the Alamo Community Group. Sheriff Javier Salazar was not in attendance.

BCSO deputy arrested for assaulting spouse, officials say

The public reacted to several topics; however, no one could ignore the arrest of a Bexar County deputy earlier Thursday.

The night team’s Steven Cavazos brings us the public’s reaction.

