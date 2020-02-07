Police searching for suspect in robbery of Valero

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – San Antonio police are searching for the person who robbed a Valero gas station, and they are asking for the public’s help.

Authorities said the robbery happened at the Valero at 19354 US Highway 281 on Jan. 18. The suspect walked into the gas station with a handgun and demanded money. The cashier locked themselves in a back room and the suspect attempted to open the register, but was unsuccessful, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect walked across the street and got into a small, silver SUV.

If you have any information on the robbery, please contact the police.