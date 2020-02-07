Carjacker from Houston arrested in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – Darrell Morgan Watts, 22, was arrested on Wednesday in San Antonio after warrants were issued for his arrest in December for a carjacking, according to authorities.

Authorities said Watts has three outstanding warrants involving aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and felon in possession of a firearm. He was wanted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Back in December, Watts allegedly carjacked someone at gunpoint and forced the driver to withdraw money from an ATM, according to reports.

Tips led investigators to San Antonio where he was arrested.

