SAPD: Man slit his own throat before assaulting estranged wife

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is accused of aggravated assault after he allegedly put a knife to both his and his wife’s throat.

Apollo Armijo, 37, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Bexar County Jail.

On Tuesday, Armijo allegedly went to a home where his estranged wife was, and she saw him holding a knife to his throat when she opened the door to the front porch, according to an arrest affidavit.

He slashed his own throat, the affidavit states, and the woman ran back inside the house and locked the door.

Armijo kicked in the door, entered the house and put the knife up to the victim’s throat, the affidavit states. He then fled the location, the affidavit states.

San Antonio police said the married couple had recently separated.

His bond amount has been set at $50,000.