SAPD: Frequent shoplifter pulled out ‘large kitchen knife’ during robbery at Target

SAN ANTONIO – A man known for frequently stealing from a South Side Target is facing two charges after threatening a man during a robbery, according to San Antonio police.

Mark Anthony Reyes, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated robbery and theft between $100-$750, according to the Bexar County Jail.

Reyes entered the Target at 2810 SW Military Drive on Sunday and grabbed a backpack from a shelf, according to an arrest affidavit.

A man who recognized Reyes as a “frequent shoplifter” confronted him as he was about to walk out of the store without paying for the item, according to the affidavit.

Reyes then displayed a “large kitchen knife” and yelled for the man to stand back, the affidavit states. He then fled the scene on foot.

His bond has been set at $41,000.