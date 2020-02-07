Man robbed of truck, tacos outside West Side restaurant, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a pair of suspects who they say assaulted a man outside a West Side restaurant and stole his truck, tacos and wallet.

Officers said the carjacking occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday outside a Mexican restaurant in the 5000 block of W. Commerce St.

The man had just bought tacos and was getting into his truck when he was approached by two men, one of whom had a gun, police said.

The suspects punched the man in the face and drove off in his Chevy S10 pickup, which had a toolbox in the back, police said. They also made off with his wallet and tacos.

The victim did not require medical attention.

Police said a third suspect followed behind them in a Ford Fusion. Officers searched the area but did not find the robbers or the stolen pickup.