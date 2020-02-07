Video of accused cop killer’s arrest played in court

SAN ANTONIO – During a pre-trial hearing Friday in the capital murder trial of accused cop killer Otis McKane, prosecutors played a video of the defendant's arrest recorded by an SAPD helicopter and a KSAT-12 news video recorded at police headquarters following his arrest.

McKane was arrested Nov. 21, 2016, just hours after veteran SAPD Detective Ben Marconi was shot in the head at point-blank range as he sat in his patrol car outside Public Safety Headquarters. McKane is charged with capital murder.

During the hearing, 379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel viewed the videos and heard testimony from police officers involved in McKane’s arrest.

The arrest video shows SWAT team officers surrounding a car near the intersection of Interstate 10 and FM 1516.

A "distraction device" is exploded near the rear of the car before several officers approach it and pull McKane out, place him on the ground and handcuff him.

“He said nothing and was cooperative,” SAPD SWAT team Officer Daniel Elborne said on the witness stand.

In the KSAT-12 News video, McKane told reporters, "I just want to see my son. I've been through several custody battles and I was upset."

SAPD Officer Chris Enfinger testified that he assisted in the transfer of McKane from the police department to the magistrate’s office.

“He started making statements, which was like, ‘I’m glad I shot him. You can’t judge me,’ and ‘It felt good to do what I did. I finally got someone to listen,’” Enfinger testified.

Rangel is expected to rule on the admissibility of the videos and Friday’s testimony prior to McKane’s capital murder trial, which is scheduled to begin April 27.