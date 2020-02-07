38ºF

WATCH LIVE: Plane headed to JBSA-Lackland for coronavirus quarantine refuels

CALIFORNIA – A plane flying into Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Friday is refueling before heading to San Antonio. As many as 250 people could arrive for a 14-day, federally-mandated quarantine as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

