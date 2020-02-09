1 arrested, 2 more sought after gunfire erupts over traffic stop, deputies say

HAYS COUNTY – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person and is seeking two more individuals following a routine traffic stop that turned into gunfire Saturday night.

Deputies attempted to stop a 1999 red Toyota in Dripping Springs for a traffic violation, but the vehicle fled, deputies said.

A passenger in the vehicle fired shots at a pursuing deputy, deputies said.

The car eventually crashed near the intersection of US Highway 281 and Highway 290 in Blanco County, where one was arrested and two more fled the scene on foot, deputies said.