BCSO: Bexar County inmate experiencing flu-like symptoms, will be held in quarantined cell

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Jail is taking extra precautions after they say an inmate experiencing flu-like symptoms, in case he may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Bexar County Sheriff Salazar addressed the public Sunday afternoon and said the inmate will be in a quarantined cell out of abundance of caution.

They said it’s likely the inmate has the flu or a cold, but the jail is taking extra precautions just in case.

With 4,100 inmates, the sheriff said even just the flu could be an issue.

“We have 4,100 inmates... and flu could cause some problems for us,” Salazar said. “Whether or not this turns to be something else, he’s in the right place.”

No cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County or in Texas as of yet.

