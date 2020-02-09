SA officials: Some Bexar County residents are in self-quarantine for coronavirus in their own homes

SAN ANTONIO – The people under quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland aren’t the only ones who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, per city of San Antonio officials.

As of Sunday, the city says it is monitoring Bexar County residents that have traveled back to the area from China who are conducting 14-day self-quarantines at their own homes.

The San Antonio Metro Health Lab has also received its CDC-issued novel coronavirus test kits, which will take two weeks to be fully operational and will require additional confirmation from the CDC.

As of Sunday, Bexar County has not received any confirmed reports of the coronavirus and the risk to the public is still low.

Officials say although there are 12 confirmed cases in the U.S., there are still none in the state of Texas.

The CDC says the coronavirus is most commonly spread through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing

Closed personal contact such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands

Rarely, fecal contamination

Symptoms that may indicate the coronavirus include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, health officials say.

The CDC believes the virus may appear between two to 14 days after exposure.

