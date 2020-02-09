KSAT12 News at 5, February 9, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio soldier was among those killed in Saturday's attack in Afghanistan.
A 16 year old girl, allegedly shot and killed by her own older brother.
The stage is set and the red carpet rolled out, for Sunday’s 92nd Annual Academy Awards.
