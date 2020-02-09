65ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Saturday, Feb. 8

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • SAPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man during a fight
  • An American has died in China from the Coronavirus
  • It’s opening weekend for the 71st annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

