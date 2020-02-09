Man killed after crashing into wall divider at high rate of speed

A man was killed after police say he crashed into a wall divider on Highway 90 while driving at a high rate of speed.

It happened as the man, in his 20s, was trying to exit on Zarzamora St. just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

He hit the wall head-on and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to San Antonio Police.

Westbound lanes of Highway 90 were shut down at Cupples Road as crews worked the scene.

No other injuries were reported.