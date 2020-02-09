SAPD: 4 drivers taken to hospital after 4-vehicle crash on city’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash on the city’s South Side Saturday night.

The crash happened near Somerset Road on I-35 northbound around 7 p.m.

San Antonio Police Department said two vehicles, a Dodge Charger and a Toyota Corolla were traveling southbound when they attempted to change lanes.

During the lane change, the vehicles made contact, lost control and ended up in the northbound lanes, according to authorities.

Police say the Toyota Corolla hit a Nissan Maxima head-on and the Charger hit a Ford Explorer head-on, which caused the SUV to roll.

The driver of the Explorer sustained the most injuries, per police, and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

However, all of the drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No passengers were in any of the vehicles, police say.

A witness on scene, Robert Rodriguez, said he was driving with his wife in the opposite direction when they saw a vehicle coming their way. He said they had no time to react.

"It was right off the bat," Rodriguez said. "I just moved out of the way, praying I don't get hit."

Investigators were still working to clear the scene, as of around 9:50 p.m.

We’ll bring more details of the crash as they become available.

