SAPD: Driver killed in head-on crash on Green Mountain Road

SAN ANTONIO – One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash Friday night, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Green Mountain Road, per police.

Police say a male driver was traveling southbound in an SUV, driving ‘erratically’ at a fast speed when it hit railroad tracks, lost control and hit a four-door sedan, traveling northbound.

The driver of the SUV was killed in the crash, authorities say. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Officials ID man, 23, killed in crash on Highway 281 downtown