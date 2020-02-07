34ºF

Man killed in crash on Highway 281 downtown, police say

Crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound near Commerce Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Sarah Acosta, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Fatal crash Hwy 281 northbound at Commerce image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete barrier on Highway 281 early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound near Commerce Street downtown.

According to police, the vehicle hit the concrete barrier, possibly ejecting the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the man killed was not released, pending notification to next of kin.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

