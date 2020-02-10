Church members left without a place to worship after event venue closes its doors

SAN ANTONIO – Noah’s Event Venue closed its doors across the country this weekend after filing for bankruptcy. Now, members of Living Stone Church said they are left in disbelief and without a place to worship

“What? Like our church, the place we go every single week? We can’t go there anymore?”said church member, Jacqueline Skaggs.

Skaggs said the church was never notified the venue would be closing. Instead, many found out on social media.

“Somebody had posted something on Facebook and I saw it. I was like ‘Woah, this can’t be real,'" she said.

Revolution Church invited members of Living Stone Church to their location for Sunday service. However, church leaders are still searching for a new place to gather.

“We know really that God is going to provide our next home. Our next location,” said church member, Abby Robinson.

Senior Pastor Landon Kyker said he has already looked at a different location for the congregation.

“Now that this has happened, we were already looking ahead to the future,” said Kyker.

Despite losing their space to worship, Kyker said church members have stayed optimistic.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen the church more united than the way it is right now,” he said.

He said that’s the purpose of why they come together.

“We don’t exist to build buildings. We exist to build people."