KSAT12 News Nightbeat, February 9, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Four people are recovering from gunshot wounds in hospitals Sunday night after San Antonio Police said some sort of shootout took place on the east side.

A warrior who exemplified selfless service, that is the way San Antonio Native SGT. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez is being remembered by the country he valiantly served for over a decade.

The closure of Noah’s Event Venue in Selma is impacting members of a church who said they’re left without a place to worship.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.