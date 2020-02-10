WATCH LIVE: Texas Cavaliers announce 2020 river parade theme, grand marshal

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Cavaliers on Monday will announce the theme, honorary grand marshal, Fiesta medal and charitable honoree of the 2020 river parade.

The press conference will take place at 10:30 a.m.

According to a press release, each year the Texas Cavaliers appoint a new parade marshal and it is their responsibility to select the theme of the Fiesta River Parade and select a Grand Marshal befitting the parade’s theme. The marshal also oversees the design of the official Fiesta River Parade medal.

Fiesta cowgirl boots go on sale this week

The press release said the marshal chooses one from 69 carefully vetted children’s organizations that will be funded by the parade to be the Charitable Honoree, allowing the charity additional publicity, participation in the parade and a substantial financial gift.

The Texas Cavaliers were founded in 1926 and is a 600-member volunteer civic organization dedicated to raising money and supporting children’s charities through its foundation. Since 1989, the Cavaliers’ have given $10 million to support San Antonio’s children.

People are already buzzing over this year’s Fiesta medals