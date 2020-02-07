Fiesta, Texas Western Wearhouse team up for boot line ahead of citywide party

SAN ANTONIO – A new line of Fiesta cowgirl boots will punctuate “show me your shoes” this year.

Fiesta’s boot line, sponsored by the Texas Western Wearhouse, will hit stores on Monday — just in time for rodeo season.

Suzi Otis, the director of marketing and sponsorships for Fiesta, said combining Fiesta and rodeo wear seemed like the “perfect mix.”

“We’re in Texas,” Otis said. “I always thought it would be great to have a boot sponsor to showcase Fiesta."

The line currently features three cowgirl boot styles offered in various colors.

A leather boot adorned with the Fiesta 2020 poster on the shaft will be available in fuchsia and distressed fuschia.

Another style featuring the Alamo, River Walk and flowers in bright embroidery will be available in tan and dark brown.

A line of Fiesta cowgirl boots will be sold starting Monday at Texas Western Wearhouse. (Fiesta/Texas Western Wearhouse)

A synthetic leather boot with glitter and an embroidered Alamo and River Walk will be available in chocolate, cognac and black.

The full leather boots will cost $299 and the synthetic boots will sell at $199.

Otis said Texas Western Wearhouse is currently designing children’s boots, but the release date has not been set.

It’s the first year the boot manufacturer and Fiesta have teamed up, but Otis said additional pieces could be introduced in the future.

“This being the first year, we’re trying to test the waters," she said. “We’re very excited.”

The boots will be sold online and at Texas Western Wearhouse’s five locations: 6161 NW Loop 410, 2310 SW Military Drive, 100 Soledad St., 4200 Interstate 35 S. and 19743 Interstate 35 S. in Lytle.