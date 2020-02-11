6 of the best Google tips, tricks and shortcuts that will help you search like a pro
You probably use Google every day, but did you know the search engine has a bunch of tips and tricks to help you find topics more efficiently. Here’s a few.
1. Use quotation marks to search for an exact word or set of words. This is pretty helpful when you are looking up song lyrics or a phrase or maybe a quote from a book. An example would be: “You can’t always get what you want.”
2. Use the minus (-) sign before a word that you do not want included in a search. For example, sometimes when you search Spurs you can get the information from our team and the soccer club in England. Put a minus (-) sign before Tottenham and you will only get news from our NBA team.
3. Type the word site and then use a colon (site:KSAT.com) to search for something within a specific site. Think of this as a Google search that searches only a particular website.
4. Use two periods between two numbers to search for a range of things. This could be used to search for information or a list about a movie decade, measurements and prices. An example would be: TV shows 1960..1970.
5. if you want the meaning of a word, type define and use a colon (define:). This is basically an online dictionary. Google will even search the web to define slang words or acronyms like LOL (define:LOL).
6. You can play the classic Atari game breakout by searching it on Google. The legendary brick breaker game can be found when you search Atari breakout on Google images.
