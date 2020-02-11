Nirenberg responds to Bexar Facts Poll results

SAN ANTONIO – Hours after the results of a first-of-its-kind poll measuring the pulse of voters on a number of local issues was released Tuesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the results were “optimism mixed with a healthy dose of reality.”

The results of the Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report Poll showed that likely voters have a generally positive view of the city, local governments, its leaders and their neighbors. The results also provide insight into which issues locals view as the most pressing facing the community and which major future projects they value most.

“We’ve got to continue to work hard to create a better future. That’s why people want to see investments in public transportation. They want to see us solve a sustainable path for the Aquifer protection program. They want to see us continue to address education and poverty issues. So that’s the work that we’re doing. It’s a grind,” Nirenberg said.

One of the questions poll participants were asked was whether they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Nirenberg. The results showed that 53% of likely voters have a favorable view of the mayor compared to 31% unfavorable.

