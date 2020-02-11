West Side convenience deemed total loss after fire

SAN ANTONIO – A convenience store on the city’s West Side is said to be a total loss after a fire ripped through the structure late Monday night.

The fire was called in around 9:30 p.m. at the Food Mart Mom & Pop convenience store in the 1300 block of Culebra Road, not far from North Hamilton Avenue.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the store.

Fire officials said the building is now a collapse hazard.

The damage to the building is estimated at $120,000.

Arson investigators were called to help determine the cause of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.