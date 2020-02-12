Teen hospitalized after shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night, police said.

Officials were dispatched in the 500 block of Miracle Lane on the West Side for a shooting call.

Police say the victim was driven to the area after he was shot in the back, but the shooting happened somewhere else, possibly at Monterrey Park.

The teen was taken to University Hospital.

Officials did not give information about the shooter in the case. They said they got conflicting stories from the people involved and are investigating the case further.