Man accused in wife’s disappearance, death makes court appearance

SAN ANTONIO – During a routine court appearance Thursday, attorneys for Andre McDonald asked District Judge Frank Castro to schedule a hearing on an evidence suppression motion he plans to file.

McDonald, 41, was arrested in July, two days after the remains of his wife, Andreen, were found on a ranch six miles from the couple’s home. She had been missing since January and was the subject of multiple, massive searches.

Andre McDonald’s arrest was the focus of defense attorney John Convery’s request for the hearing.

Andre McDonald charged with wife’s murder

“The search warrants that were done at the house, at the McDonald house, the motion calls into question whether that was done properly, legally,” Convery said.

Convery said that although the state has already provided volumes of what is called “discovery evidence,” he is seeking additional information.

“To find out who the experts are, and who the witnesses are and what we can anticipate,” he said.

Convery asked for the hearing prior to the beginning of McDonald’s trial, which is expected to begin in early summer.