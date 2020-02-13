Student traffic accident near IDEA Carver Academy prompts safety plea from principal

SAN ANTONIO – A sixth grader at IDEA Carver Academy was hit by a vehicle while crossing Hackberry Street during dismissal and now, the principal is pleading with parents to do their part to keep their kids safe.

“Parents, do not allow your students to cross the street to be picked up by you for any reason. All students MUST be picked up on campus," said IDEA Carvery Academy Principal Chang Yu in a statement on Thursday.

School officials said the student was hit by a passing car in the southbound lane on her shoulder. She was thrown and fell onto the asphalt street but did not sustain any serious injuries.

The student was evaluated at the scene by paramedics, but the school says she was soon given the all-clear to go home.

Now, the principal is reminding parents to pick up students only on school grounds.

Below is the statement, in part, from Principal Yu on the incident:

“Hackberry is a public street that does not have school zone lights to warn drivers. We have pushed the city and public works to place appropriate signs and lights and we will continue to push heavily with the assistance of the district to ensure that the city of San Antonio does the right thing soon. As such, any students leaving campus to go to the convenience store during morning drop-off or afternoon dismissal will be given consequences by administration for violation of this school policy. And, I NEED parents to STOP picking up your children across Hackberry Street, as this is a potential liability for your child.”

School officials are urging parents to pick up children on Robinson Place, in front of the school, to prevent similar incidents from happening.

This isn’t the first time an incident like this has happened in the area.

According to a previous KSAT12 report, 15-year-old Vincent Luna passed away from injuries he suffered after he was hit by a pickup truck while he tried to cross North Hackberry Street in June of 2016.

The driver of the truck stopped to help Luna and police say he was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with serious head injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries, officials say.

Luna had just finished his freshman year at IDEA Carver College Prep at the time of the incident. The school was just a few blocks away.

For more information on the school’s policies, visit the school’s website by clicking here.