$7.1 million secured for mental health initiatives in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County now has an additional $7.1 million for mental health programs.
Bexar County Precint 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez and University Health Care System CEO George Hernandez made the announcement Friday at a news conference.
These funds will be used in coordination with existing initiatives, such as pre-trial diversion, specialty courts and will target critical needs in providing much needed services for children with special needs, expand access for pre-crisis adult services, address domestic violence, provide for the homeless, and our veterans in need. Funds will also provide respite care, urgent care, and increased medical access.
