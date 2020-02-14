51ºF

Alamo Colleges District, Western Governors University announce new partnership

Students will now be able to take classes at WGU with an emphasis in high-demand fields

Tags: Alamo Colleges District, Western Governors University, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Colleges District and Western Governors University announced a new partnership on Thursday.

ACD aims to create a pathway for students, employees and graduates to work toward a Bachelor's or Master's Degree.

WGU student enrollment is more than 13,000, school officials say.

With the partnership, students will now be able to take classes at WGU with an emphasis in high-demand fields.

