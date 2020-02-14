Frozen smoothie kits recalled for listeria concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Check your freezer! Frozen smoothie kits are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria and make people sick, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Blendtopia has recalled more than 29,000 cases of its frozen Superfood Smoothie kits.

Anyone who bought the “Glow,” “Detox,” “Energy,” "Immunity,” or “Strength” kits with best-by dates of July 2021, October 2021, and November 2021 should throw them away or return them for a refund.

They were sold at various grocers, including Whole Foods. They were also sold on the company’s website.

The company says no other Blendtopia products are affected, and that the issue is believed to be isolated to one ingredient provided by a supplier.

Medtronic recalls certain MiniMed insulin pumps tied to 1 death

There are no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from the smoothies, but anyone who is worried about a possible illness should call a doctor.

People with questions can contact Blendtopia at 844-260-8181, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, or email support@blendtopia.com.

Hoverboards are also becoming a cause for concern, as they have been plagued by reports of fires. Now, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning against using or charging certain hoverboards because their lithium batteries can overheat and ignite.

The warning focuses on the New High Tech X1-5 hoverboards sold on Amazon.com as well as other websites.

The board’s manufacturer, Houston’s New High-Tech Enterprise, or NHT, has refused the federal agency’s request that it recalled the product, despite it “posing a fire risk that can lead to smoke inhalation or serious injuries, including death," the federal agency said in a news release. The commission said it was aware of one report of an X1-5 hoverboard overheating and smoking.

While the product is labeled with a UL hologram, CPSC says it is no longer UL-listed and that a sample tested did not conform to safety standards.

Nearly 70,000 ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s are recalled after hundreds of reports of the blades breaking or ejecting from the fan have resulted in injuries.

The recall is for Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana ceiling fans, model LP8294LBN. They were sold from May 2014 through January 2016.

Baby carriers sold at Target and Amazon are recalled because a child could fall out

Consumers are urged to stop using the fan and contact Fanin Industries at www.FANIMATION.com.

The CPSC is calling foul on a catcher’s helmet. Rawlings recalled certain helmets because they can fail to protect the player from a head injury.

The recall involves the Rawlings CHMACH-SR-RevA helmet. A sticker inside the helmet will bear the model name.

Consumers can contact Rawlings at www.rawlings.com.