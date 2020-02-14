‘With this onion ring, we thee wed!’ SA couple ties the knot at Whataburger on Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Whatawedding it was! One San Antonio couple officially tied the knot for free at Whataburger on Valentine’s Day.

The couple, Lesley McCloy and Devin Myler, were declared one of the winners of the Whatawedding contest. The couple got married at the Whataburger restaurant located at 3839 E. Loop 1604, North Street in Converse, Texas.

As the couple’s love story goes, Devin asked Lesley out on a date because her “meme game was strong,” according to Whataburger.

Devin is in law enforcement and Lesley is an emergency department nurse and due to their night shift hours, Whataburger says the restaurant brought them even closer together, as it became one of their favorite places to go.

Whataburger received thousands of submissions from couples nationwide, the company says.

Lesley and Devin were one of six couples across Texas to tie the knot or renew their vows at Whataburger restaurants.

Other winners included:

San Antonio - Lesley McCloy and Devin Myler

College Station - Tayler Hatcher and Geoffrey Martin

Corpus Christi - Sharon Arteaga and Dylan Welch

Houston - Viviane Huynh and Colton Jung

Grand Prairie - Matt and Julie Gray

Fort Worth - Amy Moss and Xander Leatherwood

Sharon Arteaga and Dylan Welch, of Corpus Christi, were also declared the winners of the $5,000 honeymoon, courtesy of Whataburger.

Their wedding was broadcast live on YouTube, which can be viewed below.

Congratulations to all of the happy couples!