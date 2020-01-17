Whatawedding! You can get married at Whataburger on Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Whata better time and place to get married than Whataburger?

You can officially 'commit to the one you love at the place you love’ at Whataburgers across Texas on Valentine’s Day.

Even if you’re already married, you can also renew your vows at the restaurant, as well.

Whataburgers in these cities listed below are participating:

College Station

Corpus Christi

Fort Worth

Grand Prairie

Houston

San Antonio

If you’re interested, apply online by clicking here.

If you’re selected, Whataburger will provide your favorite food and wedding surprises for the occasion. Just bring the rings, the marriage certificate and your significant other.

One lucky couple will be chosen to win $5,000 to use toward a honeymoon.

Winners will be notified via email between Feb. 4 - 7.