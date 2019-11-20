NEISD bus rolls through Whataburger parking lot while driver takes bathroom break

SAN ANTONIO – A North East Independent School District bus went rogue Wednesday morning, rolling through a Whataburger parking lot while the bus driver took a bathroom break.

Romana Lopez, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department confirmed that officers were dispatched to the Whataburger on the corner of Vance Jackson and 410 around 7 a.m. for a minor accident.

According to a spokesperson for the school district, the bus driver “went in to use the restroom at Whataburger and didn’t set the parking brake.”

However, a witness told KSAT she “saw the bus coming straight out of a gas station, jumping curbs and going straight to Whataburger” referring to the experience as “scary.”

The witness told KSAT the bus had been moved from the bushes into the parking lot when she returned to the area after running an errand.