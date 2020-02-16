KSAT12 News Nightbeat, February 15, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The Department of Defense announcing Saturday that they plan to extend the availability of the quarantine zone at JBSA-Lackland until mid march.

One victim, one suspect, both recovering in separate hospitals Saturday night after a shootout on the south side.

The democratic candidates zeroing in on that western contest and gearing up for yet another debate.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.