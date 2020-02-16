Warrant issued against man for alleged assault against his wife, deputies say

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant against a man for alleged aggravated assault against his wife.

Deputies are looking for Edward Arturo Maldonado for allegedly assaulting his wife multiple times.

The couple has been married for the past two years and they live together, according to an arrest affidavit.

However, documents say the couple had two separate altercations this past week.

Deputies said the victim claimed Edward struck her with a broom on Feb. 9 and then pulled out a knife at her on Feb. 12.

Upon further investigation, police say the victim sustained injuries that were consistent with her claims against Edward.

He is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.