KSAT12 News at 5:30, February 16, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate has died at the Bexar County Jail from what deputies said was a medical episode.

Hundreds of Americans are en route to JBSA-lackland. The base, now receiving more Coronavirus evacuees.

And, we now know the name of the man found dead near Harlandale High School.

