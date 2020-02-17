KSAT12 News Nightbeat, February 16, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of waiting, some 400 American passengers aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship have disembarked and are finally on their way home right now.

A former attorney, forced to give up his law license, on probation for two felonies, and asked by his fellow board members to resign.

And, from battling alcohol and drug addiction to being named touch tunes bartender of the year out of the entire nation.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.