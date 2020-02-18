60+ balloons found at Padre Island National Seashore after Valentine’s weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Officials at Padre Island National Seashore are reminding the public to show wildlife some love too after more than 60 balloons were found on the beach over Valentine’s Day weekend.

According to a Facebook post, a family volunteered to clean up the beach Saturday and discovered 65 Valentine’s balloons on the shore. Two more balloons were found Sunday.

“We’re sure many more have been found that we haven’t been told about,” the post says in part.

Sea turtles mistakenly eat balloons, confusing the balloons for jellyfish. Birds can easily get tangled up in balloon strings.

“Balloons are a fun way to celebrate, but they end up being more harmful in the long-run,” officials said.

The Day After Valentine's Day Valentine's Day may be filled with love, but the day after, the beach is filled with... Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Monday, February 17, 2020

Despite the 67 balloons found at the beach “imagine how many ended up in the Gulf.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes that balloons “can be carried by currents and winds, having far-reaching impacts. Once balloons enter the ocean, they can become yet another hazard for marine wildlife.”

