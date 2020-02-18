Man who brandished gun, demanded cash at store arrested, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested a man who they say pointed a gun at a clerk before demanding cash at a West Side store.

Roy Martinez, 21, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest, according to Bexar County Jail records.

On Jan. 20, Martinez allegedly walked into a Stop and Save in the 7300 block of Marbach Road and went directly to an ice cooler, which the clerk told him to close.

The suspect then walked behind the counter and pointed a gun at the clerk, according to an arrest affidavit.

Martinez demanded money from the register before fleeing, police said.

A Crime Stoppers report with surveillance photos was issued later that month, and officials received a tip that same day, according to the affidavit.

Martinez was arrested Monday and his bond was set at $76,000.