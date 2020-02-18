Deputies searching for man in South Bexar County neighborhood after high-speed chase

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man in a neighborhood in South Bexar County following a high-speed vehicle chase early Tuesday morning.

The incident began at a convenience store off Highway 281 near Loop 1604 in Atascosa County.

According to deputies, three men where inside a stolen vehicle backed in a parking spot, looking suspicious. As soon as the driver saw the deputy he sped off, leading him on a chase.

Deputies said the chase lasted about 20 minutes, going to the Atascosa County line, before turning around.

The driver eventually crashed the vehicle on private property off Big Oak Drive near Crossland Drive.

The three men bailed from the vehicle, but deputies were able to apprehend two of the suspects. They are still looking for the third.

Deputies presently have blocked off an area near Highway 281 South, just outside Loop 1604.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.