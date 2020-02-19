KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., February 19, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, San Antonio police have identified the man killed in a rollover crash on the northwest side overnight.

The superintendent at San Antonio Independent School District is scheduled to give the annual “state of the district” this morning.

Plus, a scam alert from the Better Business Bureau about a new voice-cloning software tricking people into making donations.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.