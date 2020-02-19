Massive Schertz warehouse bought by Dallas real estate firm

SAN ANTONIO – Editors note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

A Dallas real estate investment firm is tapping into San Antonio’s booming industrial market with an acquisition that appears to be its first property in the region, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

Dalfen Industrial has acquired Schertz Distribution Center, a 187,228-square-foot industrial building at 17745 Lookout Road in Schertz built in 2018, according to a news release.

"This acquisition is squarely within our strategy of focusing on infill in key markets," said Sean Dalfen, president and CIO of Dalfen Industrial, in a news release. “San Antonio has very strong fundamentals and we will be seeking to continue expanding our footprint in this market."

