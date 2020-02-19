Siblings of 3-year-old child beaten to death taken from mother’s custody

SAN ANTONIO – The two older siblings who witnessed their 3-year-old brother being beaten to death, allegedly at the hands of their mother’s boyfriend, have been taken from their mother’s custody.

In a hearing Wednesday, a judge granted custody of the children to their mother’s parents.

The suspect, 29-year-old Logan Harvill, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child late last month. He remains behind bars.

Man accused of injuring child who later died from injuries

Harvill is accused of abusing all three children, including the Jan. 27 abuse that took Christian Paz’s life.

Attorneys representing Christian’s siblings say while the mother has not been charged in the case, she was aware of what was happening. It’s unclear if she will face charges.

“Mom was at work. She came home; she knew the kids got beaten up. The older brother was bleeding when she came home. She patched up the blood and went back to work, and that's when the three-year-old was murdered,” said Alana Pearsall, the children’s attorney.

A city magistrate set accused child killer’s bond at $1 million. A county magistrate then set his bond at $150K. Why?

The mother of the children has been granted supervised visits three times a month.

The case is expected to be back in court by mid-April.