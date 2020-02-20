Crime tops list of concerns in Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report Poll

SAN ANTONIO – From cats walking into neighbors’ yards to rape and murder, San Antonio Police spokesperson Doug Greene said his department gets all types of calls.

Buddy Mallett has had to make a few calls to SAPD.

“They broke into my car, they've broken into my home, they've broken into just about everything,” Mallett said.

In some cases, Greene says calls for nonviolent crimes like burglary can be avoided, but it takes the victim being proactive.

“At least make the criminal work for it,” Greene said.

According to the results of a Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report Poll topping the list of major local concerns for likely voters is crime.

Preventing home invasions could be as simple as installing surveillance cameras and locking your doors. Car burglaries can be avoided by locking car doors and keeping valuables out of plain sight.

“Another thing is that we’re seeing people that are leaving their keys in their key fobs inside of their vehicles, whether it be in the center console, in the glove box. And they’re also making themselves an easy target,” Greene said.

No matter how serious the crime, Greene said police will always respond to every call. Less serious calls, however, reduce the amount of law enforcement available for heinous crimes, like aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Carl Wenzel said he’ll never forget what happened to a clerk at his gas station a few years back.

“This man was beat about the head horribly. He was in the hospital for five, six months, had three major brain surgeries,” Wenzel said.

Green said officers need all the help they can get.

“If you can reduce your chances of becoming a victim of a car burglary and the car theft, you’re also helping your police department as well,” Greene said.