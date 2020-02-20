Suspect sought in slaying of 36-year-old man outside nightclub

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 36-year-old man.

According to police, Anthony Donnell Clark was shot and killed Sept. 1, 2019 outside Club Groove on East Commerce while standing with a friend.

Police said Clark was shot in the head from a distance with a high-powered rifle and the same shot wounded his friend. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.