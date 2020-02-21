Kirby PD: Inmate dies after strangling herself in holding cell

KIRBY, Texas – An inmate is dead after police say she strangled herself in a holding cell.

The incident happened at 11:20 a.m. Thursday when Kirby Police Department found the woman unresponsive in a holding cell during a routine post visual check.

CPR was started by officers and soon, EMS took over, police say.

However, the CPR efforts were unsuccessful, and the woman was pronounced dead at 11:53 a.m., according to officials.

Authorities say the woman was booked into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -- family violence.

Upon further investigation, police say she was discovered unresponsive due to self-inflicted strangulation.

An investigation is underway by the Internal Affairs Unit, the Texas Rangers and the Medical Examiner’s Office