BCSO: Inmate dead after suffering cardiac episode in detention center

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County inmate is dead after experiencing a cardiac episode while waiting to be transported to a local hospital, officials say.

Authorities say the 64-year-old male suffered the episode at 3:09 p.m. Sunday while waiting in the medical section of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center to be taken to University Hospital for further treatment.

Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures and were later relieved by San Antonio Fire Department EMS personnel.

However, the man later succumbed to his medical condition and was pronounced deceased by EMS staff, per officials.

Authorities say the inmate’s death may have been caused by existing medical conditions.

His identity has not yet been released, pending next of kin notification.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.