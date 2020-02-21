KSAT12 GMSA at 6, February 21, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, 20 people were displaced from the Parliament Bend apartment complex on the North side after a fire started on a second floor balcony.

San Antonio Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a convenience store on the far West side.

The Bexar County medical examiner has identified 36-year old Amanda Watkins as the woman who died in the Kirby Jail on Thursday.

And, memorial services will be held today for fallen US Army Sergeant First Class Javier J. Gutierrez at the Community Bible Church on the North side.

