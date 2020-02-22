‘Texas Eats’ recipe: Elevated chocolate dessert

Instructions

SAN ANTONIO – This recipe is for a 5-star chocolate dessert will wow that special someone.

First, get pieces of H-E-B white and milk coating chocolate and melt them in a double boiler - a pot with boiling water and a bowl on top that prevents the chocolate from burning.

Next, add ice to a container of water and let it chill. Once the water is super cold, remove the ice.

Then, pour the melted chocolate into a pastry bag and cut off the tip.

Proceed to add the chocolate to the cold water in a circular motion. Your goal is to create a bird’s nest type of design.

Once you have a sizable chocolate bird’s nest, set it off to the side and grab a rolling pin.

Cover the rolling pin in wax paper and proceed to pour on your melted chocolate in a wavy motion.

Once you are satisfied with your chocolate pattern, set it off to the side and let it dry.

Now, gather a tray of seasonal fruit. Some can be dipped in the leftover coating chocolate and shave some of the white coating chocolate with a microplane tool.

For additional flavor, texture and flair, make some quick vanilla pudding and pour it into a pastry bag - this will be used for decorating your plate

Now, it’s time to assemble your dessert! Have fun and don’t overthink your design.

Create your scene, try to incorporate some elevation, and voila! You just created a quick and easy dessert that deserves a spot in some of the swankiest restaurants around!

For an even easier romantic dessert, use the coating chocolate in a mini Crockpot along with long skewers, fruit and marshmallows for the ultimate chocolate fondue.