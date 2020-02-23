BCSO: Man killed in rollover crash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 54-year-old man was killed after a rollover crash on the Northwest Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 20600 block of State Highway 16 South.

Authorities say the driver, Alejandro Garcia, lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and flipped before coming to a rest.

An investigation of the crash revealed Garcia was traveling and cutting across traffic lances before leaving the roadway and heading into the grassy median, per officials. Once the vehicle was in the grassy median, the vehicle tipped and started rolling.

While the vehicle was flipping, officials say the 54-year-old male passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Garcia was taken into custody for intoxication manslaughter.

The investigation is still ongoing.